Wednesday Jan 05 2022
Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong'o gets breakthrough COVID-19

Wednesday Jan 05, 2022

Lupita Nyong’o is the latest in a long list of celebrities who have tested positive for breakthrough COVID-19
Lupita Nyong’o is the latest in a long list of celebrities who have tested positive for breakthrough COVID-19 

Hollywood actor Lupita Nyong’o is the latest in a long list of celebrities who have tested positive for breakthrough COVID-19 as a new Omicron-led wave lashes the US.

Nyong’o turned to Twitter on Tuesday to update her fans after she dropped out of promotional activities for her upcoming film The 355.

“I too have tested positive for COVID-19. I'm fully vaccinated and taking care in isolation, so I trust I will be well,” she said.

The Black Panther went on to add, “Please do all you can to keep yourself and others protected from serious illness. #StayMaskedAndVaxxed.”

Just this week, late-night show host Seth Meyers announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19, with singer Jessie J sharing that she tested positive last month. Actors Whoopi Goldberg and Hugh Jackman also contracted the virus. 

