Monday Jan 10 2022
Waqar Satti

PML-N joins hands with Opposition for in-house change after approval from Nawaz Sharif

Waqar Satti

Monday Jan 10, 2022

PML-N Supremo and former prime minister of Pakistan Mian Nawaz Sharif — AFP
ISLAMABAD: The PML-N on Monday joined hands with Opposition parties and decided to go for an in-house change after seeking approval from the party's supremo, Nawaz Sharif, Geo News reported.

The decision, according to sources, has been taken to give a tough time to the PTI-led government.

According to the report, the decision was made during a backdoor meeting with the PPP, while the PML-N has also contacted JUI leadership to get it on board.

Per sources, JUI chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif will meet in a few days to discuss further strategies.


More to follow.

