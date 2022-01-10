PML-N joins hands with Opposition for in-house change after approval from Nawaz Sharif

Monday Jan 10, 2022
ISLAMABAD: The PML-N on Monday joined hands with Opposition parties and decided to go for an in-house change after seeking approval from the party's supremo, Nawaz Sharif, Geo News reported.
The decision, according to sources, has been taken to give a tough time to the PTI-led government.
According to the report, the decision was made during a backdoor meeting with the PPP, while the PML-N has also contacted JUI leadership to get it on board.
Per sources, JUI chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif will meet in a few days to discuss further strategies.
More to follow.