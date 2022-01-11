Islamabad harassment case: Female victim refuses to pursue case against Usman Mirza, others

The victim also presents an affidavit before the court to withdraw the case.

Says police made up the case; refuses to recognise any of the accused in the case

"I have not given an affidavit under anyone’s pressure," she says.

ISLAMABAD: The female victim of the Islamabad couple harassment case on Tuesday has withdrawn her statement and submitted an affidavit to deny perusing the case further, Geo News reported.

Previously, the statement of the female victim of the case was recorded in front of the magistrate in which she had said Usman Mirza and the other accused had "threatened to gang-rape her if she did not have sex with her friend while they filmed it."

The victim said she was "forced to perform a nude dance in front of Usman and his accomplices," adding that she was beaten up when she refused.

Islamabad District and Sessions Court on Tuesday heard a case in relation to the alleged harassment, in which the primary accused Usman Mirza, along with seven others, were presented before the court.

During the hearing of the case, the female victim submitted a stamp paper to the court and said that “the police itself has created this case, neither I have recognised any accused nor have signed any papers.”

She further claimed that the police took her signature and thumb impressions on blank papers multiple times.

"I don’t know any of the accused in this case, nor do I want to pursue the case further," she said.

Pointing out to one of the accused in the case, she said that, “I have only seen Rehan and others accused in police stations, I don’t even know them.”

"No one has tried to assault me sexually, neither I know Rehan and nor he was making my video," she claimed.

She also denied giving ransom money to anyone.

The case

It is worth mentioning here that last year in July, a video surfaced on social media in which the main accused in the case, Usman Mirza, could be seen violently thrashing and harassing the young couple in a room full of other men.

Within a few hours of the video going viral, the Islamabad police took Mirza into custody and registered a first information report (FIR) in the case.

Later on, seven people, including Usman Mirza, were indicted in the Islamabad couple harassment case.

Additional Sessions Judge Ata Rabbani had indicted all the accused, including Hafiz Ataur Rehman, Farhan Shaheen, Adaras Qayyum Butt, Rehan Hassan Mughal, Umar Bilal and Mohib Bangash.

Furthermore, Islamabad High Court had rejected the bail appeals of the three accused and directed the authorities to complete Usman Mirza's trial case in two months.

