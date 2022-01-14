 
Kanye West unveils a peculiar figure on Instagram: 'My Life Was Never Eazy'

Kanye West raised eyebrows with his peculiar selection of picture for his recent Instagram post amidst reports of him allegedly punching a fan outside a club in Los Angeles.

Taking to Facebook-owned app, the 44-year-old rapper dropped a hard-to-interpret photo in which a figure (supposedly a monkey) is seemingly put against a red background.

The rapper wrote along the photograph, “MY LIFE WAS NEVER EAZY.”

The Praise God song-maker also tagged artist The Game in the post, making fans wonder if a collaboration is on its way.

West updated his feed after he was alleged of physically assaulting a fan who asked the rapper for an autograph on Thursday late-night.

TMZ shared a video in which the Flashing Lights rapper is seen yelling at his crew member. “Get away from me,” he screams.

Meanwhile, Police have also confirmed that West went under investigation for alleged assault.

