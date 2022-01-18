HEC extends deadline for submission of international scholarships application

Image showing silhouettes of two people wearing mortar boards — AFP/File

HEC on its official Twitter account announces extension of deadline till Thursday, January 20 before 12 am.

Potential applicants are required to submit online application on HEC portal immediately, per statement.

"Those applicants who have not already submitted application on portal will not be considered for final nomination," it added.

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Tuesday announced the extension of the deadline for the submission of the Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarship Programme.

The HEC, taking to its official Twitter account, announced the extension of the deadline till Thursday, January 20 before 12am.

The statement further said that the “potential applicants who have already submitted an online application on the https://apply.stipendiumhungaricum.hu portal but were unable to submit an application on the HEC e-portal within due date are required to immediately submit online application on HEC portal".

"Those applicants who have not already submitted an application on https://apply.stipendiumhungaricum.hu portal, will not be considered for final nomination even if they submit online application on HEC e-portal," the statement further added.





