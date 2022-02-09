Prince William, Kate Middleton to 'inherit' Windsor Castle

Prince William and Kate Middleton could inherit Windsor Castle when Prince Charles will become King.

According to the Daily Mail, it was revealed that the Prince of Wales intends on moving to Kensington Palace when he will eventually take the reigns and make the estate his "flat above the shop".

This claim is also supported with reports that Prince Charles finds Windsor Castle to be "too noisy" due to its location near Heathrow Airport.

As for the Cambridges, they currently live in Kensington Palace but also spend time at Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

Even with the anticipated change the couple is expected to keep Kensington Palace their domestic and work base.

As per the publication, the couple have also been school searching for their kids Prince George and Princess Charlotte in West London amid speculation of a Windsor move.