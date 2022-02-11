 
entertainment
Friday Feb 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Julia Fox lacks 'energy' to fully commit amid Kanye West social media spiral

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 11, 2022

Julia Fox lacks energy to fully commit amid Kanye West social media spiral
Julia Fox lacks 'energy' to fully commit amid Kanye West social media spiral

Julia Fox might just be stepping back from her romance with Kanye West.

As per E!, a source close to the Uncut Gems actress has revealed that she does not have enough 'energy' to 'fully' date Kanye West for now.

"Julia is a mom first and her family and work obligations are in New York," the source added. Fox shares 12-month-old son with her ex- boyfriend.

"Ye did express he wanted her in Los Angles, but she couldn't take that on," added the source.

Of the romance, the source notes, "Although they remain close, their relationship has evolved."

 "When she's not around, he reverts back to his old ways with social media outbursts and public antics," added another source.

Kanye West earlier turned to his Instagram to plead God to bring his family- Kim Kardashian and four kids- together.

More From Entertainment:

Billie Eilish responds to Kanye West's Coachella threat after Travis Scott shade

Billie Eilish responds to Kanye West's Coachella threat after Travis Scott shade
David Beckham, Victoria Beckham marriage 'was written in the stars' says astrologer

David Beckham, Victoria Beckham marriage 'was written in the stars' says astrologer
Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift fresh, heartfelt track 'The Joker and the Queen' out now! Watch

Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift fresh, heartfelt track 'The Joker and the Queen' out now! Watch
‘Amelie’ director to make his new movie with Netflix

‘Amelie’ director to make his new movie with Netflix
Kanye West lashes out at 'racist' netizen who advices rapper medication

Kanye West lashes out at 'racist' netizen who advices rapper medication
Kim Kardashian says Sarah Jessica Parker is 'most stunning kindest human being'

Kim Kardashian says Sarah Jessica Parker is 'most stunning kindest human being'
Kanye West asks Billie Eilish to apologise to Travis Scott

Kanye West asks Billie Eilish to apologise to Travis Scott
Subject of 'Queen' Camilla came up during Queen Elizabeth's meeting with Boris Johnson?

Subject of 'Queen' Camilla came up during Queen Elizabeth's meeting with Boris Johnson?

Super Bowl ads are moving on from pandemic with humor and hope

Super Bowl ads are moving on from pandemic with humor and hope
Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg aim to cement hip-hop's place on Super Bowl stage

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg aim to cement hip-hop's place on Super Bowl stage
Channing Tatum reacts to Snoop Dogg's Instagram post about Eminem

Channing Tatum reacts to Snoop Dogg's Instagram post about Eminem
Kim Kardashian responds to Kanye West in style during outing with Saint

Kim Kardashian responds to Kanye West in style during outing with Saint

Latest

view all