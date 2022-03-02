Aryan Khan drug case: No evidence found against star kid

Aryan Khan drug cruise case took a new turn today as it was reported that the authorities could not found any evidence against the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

In a report, Hindustan Times disclosed that there is no evidence against Aryan that suggests he was part of a larger drugs conspiracy or international drugs trafficking syndicate.

The insider also mentioned that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) also found some irregularities in the raid on the yacht from where the 24-year-old star kid was arrested.

The information presented by the news outlet also sheds light on some other discoveries.

“Aryan Khan was never in possession of drugs hence there was no need to take his phone and check his chats; the chats do not suggest Khan was part of any international syndicate; the raid was not video-recorded as mandated by the NCB manual; and the drugs recovered from multiple accused arrested in the case shown as single recovery,” Hindustan Times shared.

The report further reads, “To be sure, the SIT probe is not complete and it could be a couple of months before it submits its final report to NCB Director General S N Pradhan. A legal opinion will be taken before the final decision, particularly on the aspect whether Khan can be charged for consumption even though he was not carrying any drugs.”

For the unversed, Aryan was arrested by NCB during a raid at a party on a cruise ship allegedly doing recreational drugs. He was later granted bail after spending 26 days in custody.