 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry skips Platinum Jubilee celebrations as he 'won't be able to pretend'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 03, 2022

File Footage


Prince Harry could be avoiding the Platinum Jubilee celebrations as he “won’t be able to pretend” in front of his family after his secret-spilling memoir, as per a royal expert.

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex will release his highly anticipated memoir later this year where he promised to give an “accurate and wholly truthful” account of his life as it will be written “not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become”.

Amid security concerns that are making it difficult for the Duke of Sussex to return to the UK, royal biographer Tom Bower has shared that the prince might use his police protection plea as an “excuse” to not see his family before he plans on dropping his bombshell book.

Speaking to Closer magazine he said: “I think the notion that he’s worried about his own security and needs the Met Police is an excuse, and that, sadly, we won’t see him or Meghan back in the UK anytime soon."

Bower added that Harry will find it difficult to "come back and pretend it’s all fine" as he will have to "justify the money he’s been paid" to go public about royal life.

More From Entertainment:

Lady Gaga set to co-host Oscars watch party with Elton John

Lady Gaga set to co-host Oscars watch party with Elton John

Taylor Swift sends congratulatory note to Avril Lavigne over her new album

Taylor Swift sends congratulatory note to Avril Lavigne over her new album
Ukraine President Zelenskyy's comedy snapped up by broadcasters around the world

Ukraine President Zelenskyy's comedy snapped up by broadcasters around the world
Kanye West wanted to ‘speed up’ divorce with Kim Kardashian: reports

Kanye West wanted to ‘speed up’ divorce with Kim Kardashian: reports
Jason Momoa, Channing Tatum spotted at Robert Pattinson’s ‘The Batman’ after party

Jason Momoa, Channing Tatum spotted at Robert Pattinson’s ‘The Batman’ after party

Wendy Williams hands ex-publicist cease and desist over unauthorized statement

Wendy Williams hands ex-publicist cease and desist over unauthorized statement
Robert Pattinson throws ‘top secret’ ‘Batman’ after party with Pete Davidson

Robert Pattinson throws ‘top secret’ ‘Batman’ after party with Pete Davidson

‘Bullet Train’ trailer: Brad Pitt delivers high octane action in thrilling train ride

‘Bullet Train’ trailer: Brad Pitt delivers high octane action in thrilling train ride

Melinda Gates opens up about divorce from Bill Gates for the first time

Melinda Gates opens up about divorce from Bill Gates for the first time
Kris Jenner gives ‘special’ surprise to Khloé Kardashian by inviting Martha Stewart for lunch

Kris Jenner gives ‘special’ surprise to Khloé Kardashian by inviting Martha Stewart for lunch
Camila Cabello dishes on broken promises with Shawn Mendes in new song

Camila Cabello dishes on broken promises with Shawn Mendes in new song
Queen brilliant answer when Prince Philip asked her to 'shut up' during banter

Queen brilliant answer when Prince Philip asked her to 'shut up' during banter

Latest

view all