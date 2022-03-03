Prince Harry skips Platinum Jubilee celebrations as he 'won't be able to pretend'

File Footage





Prince Harry could be avoiding the Platinum Jubilee celebrations as he “won’t be able to pretend” in front of his family after his secret-spilling memoir, as per a royal expert.

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex will release his highly anticipated memoir later this year where he promised to give an “accurate and wholly truthful” account of his life as it will be written “not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become”.

Amid security concerns that are making it difficult for the Duke of Sussex to return to the UK, royal biographer Tom Bower has shared that the prince might use his police protection plea as an “excuse” to not see his family before he plans on dropping his bombshell book.

Speaking to Closer magazine he said: “I think the notion that he’s worried about his own security and needs the Met Police is an excuse, and that, sadly, we won’t see him or Meghan back in the UK anytime soon."

Bower added that Harry will find it difficult to "come back and pretend it’s all fine" as he will have to "justify the money he’s been paid" to go public about royal life.

