Friday May 13 2022
Friday May 13, 2022

Kendall Jenner branded 'spoilt kid' as she struggle to slice a cucumber: 'Tragic'

Kendall Jenner is poking fun at self after the supermodel struggled to slice a cucumber on the latest episode of The Kardashians.

Turning to her Twitter on Thursday, the 25-year-old retweeted a fan post poking fun at her culinary skills.

“Kendall Jenner trying to cut a f*king cucumber is the most tragic thing I’ve ever witnessed,” one viewer wrote, which Kendall retweeted.

“Tragic!” Kendall quipped.

Other netizens were quick to chime in and comment on Kendall's kitchen endeavours.

”About an hour ago, I witnessed Kendall Jenner attempt to cut a cucumber on my tv screen. It made me feel a little superior but mostly poor,” joked one observer.

“Kendall Jenner trying to cut a cucumber has to be the funniest thing I’ve seen all week, it’s hard being rich!” tweeted another critic, to which a follower

 “Obsessed with Kendall Jenner trying to prove she’s not an out of touch spoiled rich girl by insisting on making her own snack and almost dislocating her shoulder trying to slice a cucumber.”

During the episode, Kendall struggled to slice the cucumber while spending time with mother Kris.

“Be careful, because I nicked myself the other day,” said the momager.

“I know, I’m kinda scared,” Kendall admitted, before asking, “Don’t cucumbers have seeds?”

She continued, “I’m definitely not a good cutter so don’t zoom in on me. I’m not professional whatsoever.”

As Kendall’s fingers crept closer to the blade, Kris quickly called for backup.

“Hey, chef. Do you want to cut this up for her?” she yelled out.

