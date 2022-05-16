 
Yasir Hussain's 'Javed Iqbal' wins Best Actor and Director Award at UK Asian Film Festival

Yasir Hussain starrer Javed Iqbal, which is based on the real-life story of one of the most notorious serial killers of 90’s Lahore, wins big at the UK Asian Film Festival (UKAFF) despite getting banned in Pakistan.

Hussain bagged the Best Actor award for his performance in the leading role whereas the writer and director of the crime thriller Abu Aleeha received an award for the Best Director.

During his conversation with Geo News, Hussain termed this achievement as an absolute honour for not only himself but also for the Pakistani film industry. 

Hussain described his role in the film as one of the most challenging roles he has performed to date.

“It was a very complex character of such a person who has murdered so many innocent kids. The reason that it was an extremely difficult role to play was that you have to think like him so that you can portray a true character of that person," he expressed

Yasir Hussain’s Javed Iqbal wins Best Actor and Director Award at UK Asian Film Festival

Ayesha Omar, who helmed the role of the police officer Zara - in charge of Javed Iqbal's case, told Geo News that her role in the movie was in no way near a routine character but she enjoyed it because she always cherishes challenging characters.

“It was challenging and different character for me and that is what every good artist always hopes to perform”.

“We are always carving for such a role which is not easy to perform and have such a margin for acting”.

Meanwhile, the Lahore Se Aagey actor expressed gratitude toward UKAFF during his winning speech, 

“Thank you very much UK Asian Film festival for choosing this film as the opening film of the festival,” Hussain added.

He added, “I would like to thank producer Javed Ahmed, and especially Abu Aleeha the writer and director of the film.”

“And my wife for supporting me as choosing these kinds of roles in Pakistan is very hard,” the actor said to his better half, Iqra Aziz.


