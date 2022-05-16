 
Amber Heard suffers over 'perfect' victim myth without chance to present her case

Amber Heard has been subjected to harsh criticism on social media as she testified in the court during her countersuit against ex-husband Johnny Depp, however experts of the view that the extremes bashing is a matter of concern.

During her conversation with Refinery99, Law360 reporter Lucia Osborne-Crowley said, “I’m really concerned by the response I’ve seen to the Depp/Heard trial and not because I am on her 'side' or believe that all her allegations are true.”

“What concerns me is the tone and the content I’ve seen of the criticism of her, much of which perpetuates long-debunked myths about domestic and sexual violence,” she continued.

Osborne-Crowley explained that people are usually of the view that 'real' victims wouldn’t mock the other partner, as we’ve heard Heard do.

But the thing I really think we need to remember is that there is no one way to be a victim of an abusive partner and we all respond differently to these situations depending on our life experience and our history,” she said.

"I think it’s important to remember that her story should be critiqued based on its own merits, not based on ideas about how 'real' victims should behave," the reporter added.

“Regardless of what you think of her, anyone making allegations of criminal behaviour should be given a chance to present their evidence before they are dismissed, called names and mocked,” she stated. 

