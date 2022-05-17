 
entertainment
Tuesday May 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner send love to Kourtney, Travis Barker on their wedding

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 17, 2022

Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner send love to Kourtney, Travis Barker on their wedding
Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner send love to Kourtney, Travis Barker on their wedding

Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian have extended love and sweet wishes to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, who legally tied the knot in Santa Barbara on Sunday.

Kris Jenner took to Instagram and posted a stunning photo of the newlywed couple to congratulate them.

She said, “Congratulations @kourtneykardash @travisbarker!!!! I love you guys so much!!!” alongside a banner which reads: “Just Married.”

Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner send love to Kourtney, Travis Barker on their wedding

Khloe also turned to the Facebook-owned app and showered love on Kourtney and Travis.

Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner send love to Kourtney, Travis Barker on their wedding

She posted the PDA-filled photo of the couple to congratulate them.

Earlier, Kourtney posted the official photos from her wedding with a heartfelt caption: “Till death do us part.”

Kourtney’s family including mother Kris Jenner, sisters Kim, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, and three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, were not in attendance.

More From Entertainment:

Kristin Chenoweth reveals terrifying link to Oklahoma Girl Scout murders

Kristin Chenoweth reveals terrifying link to Oklahoma Girl Scout murders
Queen Elizabeth delights royal fans with surprise visit to London’s rail line

Queen Elizabeth delights royal fans with surprise visit to London’s rail line
Harry Styles opens up on his bond with One Direction bandmates, ‘it is kind of priceless’

Harry Styles opens up on his bond with One Direction bandmates, ‘it is kind of priceless’
Amber Heard tells court why she divorced Johnny Depp: 'I wouldn't survive it if I didn't'

Amber Heard tells court why she divorced Johnny Depp: 'I wouldn't survive it if I didn't'
Meghan Markle ‘emulated’ the Queen in 2021 TV return: Body language expert

Meghan Markle ‘emulated’ the Queen in 2021 TV return: Body language expert
Amber Heard recalls police arriving at her apartment after Johnny Depp attack: 'I panicked'

Amber Heard recalls police arriving at her apartment after Johnny Depp attack: 'I panicked'
Meghan Markle ‘forced’ to accept Jubilee downgrade, insider claims

Meghan Markle ‘forced’ to accept Jubilee downgrade, insider claims
Prince Harry’s memoir ‘not the scathing tell-all royals feared’: Expert

Prince Harry’s memoir ‘not the scathing tell-all royals feared’: Expert
Martha Stewart on Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson: ‘Unlikely pairing’

Martha Stewart on Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson: ‘Unlikely pairing’
Amber Heard clarifies meeting Elon Musk after Johnny Depp ‘stood me up’: Read deets

Amber Heard clarifies meeting Elon Musk after Johnny Depp ‘stood me up’: Read deets
Kate Middleton, Prince William go TikTok viral with rare video from Bahamas: Watch

Kate Middleton, Prince William go TikTok viral with rare video from Bahamas: Watch
Prince Harry 'has been hurt' by social media in 'angry' Archie, Lili protest: expert

Prince Harry 'has been hurt' by social media in 'angry' Archie, Lili protest: expert

Latest

view all