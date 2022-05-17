Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner send love to Kourtney, Travis Barker on their wedding

Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian have extended love and sweet wishes to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, who legally tied the knot in Santa Barbara on Sunday.



Kris Jenner took to Instagram and posted a stunning photo of the newlywed couple to congratulate them.

She said, “Congratulations @kourtneykardash @travisbarker!!!! I love you guys so much!!!” alongside a banner which reads: “Just Married.”

Khloe also turned to the Facebook-owned app and showered love on Kourtney and Travis.

She posted the PDA-filled photo of the couple to congratulate them.

Earlier, Kourtney posted the official photos from her wedding with a heartfelt caption: “Till death do us part.”

Kourtney’s family including mother Kris Jenner, sisters Kim, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, and three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, were not in attendance.