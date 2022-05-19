 
entertainment
Thursday May 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Russian director condemns war at Cannes film premiere

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 19, 2022

Russian director condemns war at Cannes film premiere

Exiled Russian director Kirill Serebrennikov spoke out against the war in Ukraine following the global premiere of his film “Tchaikovsky’s wife,” at the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday.

“No to the war,” he said in Russian, as he received a standing ovation for his 19th century drama, the only film entry by a Russian director.

Festival organizers banned official Russian delegations from the event and invited Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to address the opening ceremony live from Kyiv. He urged the industry not to be silent about the conflict.

One of 21 films vying for the coveted Palme d’Or prize, Serebrennikov’s movie highlights the destructive marriage of Russian composer Piotr Tchaikovsky to a young woman.

It traces the transformation of Antonina, played by Alena Mikhailova, from a pious and determined suitor to a rejected spouse in an ill-fated marriage.

Tchaikovsky, who prefers the company of men, is portrayed as a troubled and charismatic genius, repelled by his young wife and his decision to marry her...Reuters 

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp lawyer asked 'if she is dating' Pirates of the Caribbean star

Johnny Depp lawyer asked 'if she is dating' Pirates of the Caribbean star
Squid Game has 'greater test for humanity' waiting in season 2, says director

Squid Game has 'greater test for humanity' waiting in season 2, says director
Nick Jonas talks about the 'gift' baby Malti is, spills her favourite uncle

Nick Jonas talks about the 'gift' baby Malti is, spills her favourite uncle
Americans furious at Prince Harry over his 'sweeping statement'?

Americans furious at Prince Harry over his 'sweeping statement'?
Diddy talks to Ellen DeGeneres about daughters dating

Diddy talks to Ellen DeGeneres about daughters dating

Tube strike announced to disrupt Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Tube strike announced to disrupt Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Tom Cruise hits the Cannes Film Festival

Tom Cruise hits the Cannes Film Festival
It's gonna be all right, Taylor Swift tells NYU graduates at commencement

It's gonna be all right, Taylor Swift tells NYU graduates at commencement
Amy Schumer looks gorgeous in super long nails, calls herself 'Kamy Kardashian’

Amy Schumer looks gorgeous in super long nails, calls herself 'Kamy Kardashian’
Kate Middleton dazzles Buckingham Palace Garden Party as she represents Queen

Kate Middleton dazzles Buckingham Palace Garden Party as she represents Queen

Tom Cruise says ‘I make movies for the big screen'

Tom Cruise says ‘I make movies for the big screen'
Kerry Washington shares UNSEEN picture with Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner

Kerry Washington shares UNSEEN picture with Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner

Latest

view all