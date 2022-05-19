Jennifer Lopez unveils first trailer of new Netflix documentary ‘Halftime’

Music icon Jennifer Lopez has given fans an intimate look into her life in the first trailer of her upcoming Netflix documentary titled, Halftime.

Taking to her Instagram on Wednesday, the Marry Me starlet, 52, unveiled the first trailer of the upcoming documentary, which is centered around her life and her career’s major turning points including her 2020 halftime show to her relationship with Ben Affleck.





The documentary, which will give fans a look into J.Lo’s decades-long career in the industry, will premiere on June 8 to open the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival.

It will be available for streaming on Netflix on June 14.

The trailer features Lopez recalling the judgment she received from the public and the media early on in her career, being called names from "diva" to "serial bride."

The film will also feature Lopez’s life’s tough moments including the 2019 Oscars snub for her film Hustlers.

"I do this, not for an award. No, I do this to connect with people and make them feel things, because I want to feel something,” she explains of her career in the trailer.