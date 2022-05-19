 
entertainment
Thursday May 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez unveils first trailer of new Netflix documentary ‘Halftime’

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 19, 2022

Jennifer Lopez unveils first trailer of new Netflix documentary ‘Halftime’

Music icon Jennifer Lopez has given fans an intimate look into her life in the first trailer of her upcoming Netflix documentary titled, Halftime.

Taking to her Instagram on Wednesday, the Marry Me starlet, 52, unveiled the first trailer of the upcoming documentary, which is centered around her life and her career’s major turning points including her 2020 halftime show to her relationship with Ben Affleck.


The documentary, which will give fans a look into J.Lo’s decades-long career in the industry, will premiere on June 8 to open the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival.

It will be available for streaming on Netflix on June 14.

The trailer features Lopez recalling the judgment she received from the public and the media early on in her career, being called names from "diva" to "serial bride."

The film will also feature Lopez’s life’s tough moments including the 2019 Oscars snub for her film Hustlers. 

"I do this, not for an award. No, I do this to connect with people and make them feel things, because I want to feel something,” she explains of her career in the trailer. 

More From Entertainment:

Amber Heard’s friend recalls Johnny Depp’s terrifying threat to his ex-wife

Amber Heard’s friend recalls Johnny Depp’s terrifying threat to his ex-wife
Amber Heard’s friend details horrifying encounter with ‘wasted and screaming’ Johnny Depp

Amber Heard’s friend details horrifying encounter with ‘wasted and screaming’ Johnny Depp
Meghan Markle ‘can’t claim private life’ after claiming celebrity status

Meghan Markle ‘can’t claim private life’ after claiming celebrity status
Amber Heard's makeup artist reveals truth about actor’s injuries

Amber Heard's makeup artist reveals truth about actor’s injuries
Tristan Thompson took a jibe at Khloe Kardashian before paternity scandal?

Tristan Thompson took a jibe at Khloe Kardashian before paternity scandal?
Prince Harry faces backlash over his new series with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry faces backlash over his new series with Meghan Markle

Amber Heard’s sister claims Johnny Depp ‘joked about putting dog in microwave’

Amber Heard’s sister claims Johnny Depp ‘joked about putting dog in microwave’
Kourtney Kardashian’s ‘weird’ cravings posts spark pregnancy rumors

Kourtney Kardashian’s ‘weird’ cravings posts spark pregnancy rumors
Here’s how Prince William, Kate Middleton told Prince George he’ll be King

Here’s how Prince William, Kate Middleton told Prince George he’ll be King
Selena Gomez dishes on mental health in an empowering speech at White House

Selena Gomez dishes on mental health in an empowering speech at White House
Charlize Theron ‘hooking up’ with Halle Berry’s ex-Gabriel Aubry: Sources

Charlize Theron ‘hooking up’ with Halle Berry’s ex-Gabriel Aubry: Sources
Prince William ‘does have a temper behind the scenes’

Prince William ‘does have a temper behind the scenes’

Latest

view all