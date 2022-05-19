Scott Disick 'embarrassed' to see Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's PDA onscreen

Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick has clearly stated that he is not watching the recent episodes of The Kardashians especially the ones that has newlywed couple, Kourtney and Travis Barker's, intimate moments.



Speaking to US Weekly, a source close to Scout revealed, “He doesn’t take the time to watch the full episodes and why should he? He doesn’t need to. That’s the last thing he wants to do; relive the awkward moments of him, Travis and Kourtney. He lived through it already.”

Adding to this, the source further mentioned how the couple’s intimate moments embarrass Flip it Like Disick star.

“He turns away any time he’s around them and they’re making out. It’s embarrassing and Travis and Kourtney act like no one’s in the room whenever they’re together,” told source to the publication.

Interestingly, the source claimed, “Scott’s all about PDA but would never put any of his exes in such an awkward position.”

It is reported that the 38-year-old might be minting a lot of money from the hit Hulu series, however, the source asserted that it’s still hard for him “to be around his ex and her spouse”.