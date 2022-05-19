 
entertainment
Thursday May 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Scott Disick 'embarrassed' to see Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's PDA onscreen

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 19, 2022

Scott Disick embarrassed to see Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barkers PDA onscreen
Scott Disick 'embarrassed' to see Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's PDA onscreen

Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick has clearly stated that he is not watching the recent episodes of The Kardashians especially the ones that has newlywed couple, Kourtney and Travis Barker's, intimate moments. 

Speaking to US Weekly, a source close to Scout revealed, “He doesn’t take the time to watch the full episodes and why should he? He doesn’t need to. That’s the last thing he wants to do; relive the awkward moments of him, Travis and Kourtney. He lived through it already.” 

Adding to this, the source further mentioned how the couple’s intimate moments embarrass Flip it Like Disick star.

“He turns away any time he’s around them and they’re making out. It’s embarrassing and Travis and Kourtney act like no one’s in the room whenever they’re together,” told source to the publication.

Interestingly, the source claimed, “Scott’s all about PDA but would never put any of his exes in such an awkward position.”

It is reported that the 38-year-old might be minting a lot of money from the hit Hulu series, however, the source asserted that it’s still hard for him “to be around his ex and her spouse”. 

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp’s lawyer’s love-life revealed amid Johnny Depp romance rumours

Johnny Depp’s lawyer’s love-life revealed amid Johnny Depp romance rumours
Harry Styles shuts down rumours of new song's links to Taylor Swift romance

Harry Styles shuts down rumours of new song's links to Taylor Swift romance
Johnny Depp will emerge with his good name and wonderful heart, believes Eva Green

Johnny Depp will emerge with his good name and wonderful heart, believes Eva Green
Kendall Jenner outraged over Scott Disick ‘villainizing everybody’: ‘I'm out of here’

Kendall Jenner outraged over Scott Disick ‘villainizing everybody’: ‘I'm out of here’

Amber Heard’s friend recalls Johnny Depp’s terrifying threat to his ex-wife

Amber Heard’s friend recalls Johnny Depp’s terrifying threat to his ex-wife
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry in 'nightmare situation with Netflix

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry in 'nightmare situation with Netflix
Amber Heard’s friend details horrifying encounter with ‘wasted and screaming’ Johnny Depp

Amber Heard’s friend details horrifying encounter with ‘wasted and screaming’ Johnny Depp
Meghan Markle ‘can’t claim private life’ after claiming celebrity status

Meghan Markle ‘can’t claim private life’ after claiming celebrity status
Amber Heard's makeup artist reveals truth about actor’s injuries

Amber Heard's makeup artist reveals truth about actor’s injuries
Jennifer Lopez unveils first trailer of new Netflix documentary ‘Halftime’

Jennifer Lopez unveils first trailer of new Netflix documentary ‘Halftime’

Tristan Thompson took a jibe at Khloe Kardashian before paternity scandal?

Tristan Thompson took a jibe at Khloe Kardashian before paternity scandal?
Amber Heard talks ‘inability to breathe at night’ due to Johnny Depp ‘scars’

Amber Heard talks ‘inability to breathe at night’ due to Johnny Depp ‘scars’

Latest

view all