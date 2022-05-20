 
entertainment
Friday May 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Sarah Jessica Parker shares never-before-seen wedding invite on 25th anniversary

By
Web Desk

Friday May 20, 2022

Sarah Jessica Parker shares never-before-seen wedding invite on 25th anniversary
Sarah Jessica Parker shares never-before-seen wedding invite on 25th anniversary

Actress Sarah Jessica Parker is celebrating the milestone wedding anniversary with her husband Matthew Broderick this year.

Rejoicing the 25 years of togetherness, the Sex and the City actress turned to her Instagram handle and shared a never-before-seen picture of her and Broderick’s wedding invitation card.

Fans were surprised to catch the glimpse of their wedding invite which was simple yet chic and it mentioned nothing about the wedding.


“Please join Sarah Jessica and Matthew for a party in New York City on Monday, May 19, 1997 at 6:30 p.m.," the wedding invite reads.

On Thursday, Parker, 57, shared a classic black-and-white throwback photo of her and Broderick, 60, as she looked back at their romantic journey of 25 years.

She captioned the post, "Evening Attire. Silver baby. 25 years. And counting. X, your wife."

The pair also share three children: son James Wilkie, 19, and twin daughters Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Elwell, 12.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton steals the limelight at premiere of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Kate Middleton steals the limelight at premiere of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’
Elon Musk accused of sexually harassing flight attendant amid Amber Heard romance

Elon Musk accused of sexually harassing flight attendant amid Amber Heard romance
Prince Harry told to always stay in US: 'He's yours, keep him, you've got him'

Prince Harry told to always stay in US: 'He's yours, keep him, you've got him'
Meghan Markle could control 'family drama' by being open to father about Harry

Meghan Markle could control 'family drama' by being open to father about Harry
Meghan Markle listed amongst 5 women who made royal men seem 'mad'

Meghan Markle listed amongst 5 women who made royal men seem 'mad'
Man accused in Dave Chappelle attack charged with attempted murder of roommate

Man accused in Dave Chappelle attack charged with attempted murder of roommate

Johnny Depp wanted Amber Heard’s sister to sign NDA after hitting her

Johnny Depp wanted Amber Heard’s sister to sign NDA after hitting her
Tom Cruise takes ‘big step’ with ex-girlfriend Hayley Atwell amid 'Mission Impossible' filming

Tom Cruise takes ‘big step’ with ex-girlfriend Hayley Atwell amid 'Mission Impossible' filming
Johnny Depp’s ‘hatred’ of Amber Heard’s career leaked by acting coach

Johnny Depp’s ‘hatred’ of Amber Heard’s career leaked by acting coach
Reason Queen was 'practically skipping' at Kate Middleton, Prince William wedding

Reason Queen was 'practically skipping' at Kate Middleton, Prince William wedding
Rihanna's ex Chris Brown dubbed ‘toxic’ after 'congratulating' her on birth of child

Rihanna's ex Chris Brown dubbed ‘toxic’ after 'congratulating' her on birth of child
Jennifer Aniston flaunts gorgeous hairstyle with longtime stylist Chris McMillan

Jennifer Aniston flaunts gorgeous hairstyle with longtime stylist Chris McMillan

Latest

view all