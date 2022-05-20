Sarah Jessica Parker shares never-before-seen wedding invite on 25th anniversary

Actress Sarah Jessica Parker is celebrating the milestone wedding anniversary with her husband Matthew Broderick this year.

Rejoicing the 25 years of togetherness, the Sex and the City actress turned to her Instagram handle and shared a never-before-seen picture of her and Broderick’s wedding invitation card.

Fans were surprised to catch the glimpse of their wedding invite which was simple yet chic and it mentioned nothing about the wedding.





“Please join Sarah Jessica and Matthew for a party in New York City on Monday, May 19, 1997 at 6:30 p.m.," the wedding invite reads.

On Thursday, Parker, 57, shared a classic black-and-white throwback photo of her and Broderick, 60, as she looked back at their romantic journey of 25 years.

She captioned the post, "Evening Attire. Silver baby. 25 years. And counting. X, your wife."

The pair also share three children: son James Wilkie, 19, and twin daughters Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Elwell, 12.