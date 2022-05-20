 
Friday May 20 2022
Margot Robbie gears up to produce and star in Ocean's Eleven franchise's new film

Friday May 20, 2022

Margot Robbie has landed a hotshot role in Ocean’s Eleven’s new film amid the reports of her being in talks star in Pirates if the Carribean.

The Hollywood Reporter recently revealed that the 31-year-old actor will not only be starring but producing a reboot of the much-acclaimed movie.

As per the reports, the Warner Bros. project, which hasn’t been greenlit by the studio, has been penned by Carrie Solomon and the plot is set to take place in 1960s Europe.

Meanwhile, Robbie on Monday was reported by in talks to replace Johnny Depp in the well-known film.

Jerry Bruckheimer told The Sunday Times that Robbie has been in talks to launch her own film in the franchise as he confirmed that Depp won’t be returning to the movie ‘at this point’.

“The future is yet to be decided,” he added.  

