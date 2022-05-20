 
Friday May 20 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘end game’ with Jubilee appearance leaked

Friday May 20, 2022

Experts have just shed light on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s end game with the upcoming Platinum Jubilee appearance.

British Journalist Camilla Tominey has lifted the veil off of it all in her interview with The Telegraph.

There, she started by admitting, “Princess Anne and the Earl and Countess of Wessex for instance who day in and day out plant trees, unveil plaques and go to the opening of Royal envelopes only to have the media completely focus on Harry and Meghan.”

“Who are not playing a role at all in this so-called family firm,” she added.

“How quite the Palace PR's all this, they've got a degree of control over Harry and Meghan while they're confines of Buckingham Palace and the confines of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations official.”

“But of course, there's nothing to stop the couple freelancing and doing their own thing while they're in the UK. And that of course they're going to be seen out and about with their children, it's going to generate publicity.”

