 
entertainment
Monday May 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Where was Scott Disick when Kourtney Kardashian became ‘Mrs. Barker'?

By
Web Desk

Monday May 23, 2022

Where was Scott Disick when Kourtney Kardashian became ‘Mrs. Barker?
Where was Scott Disick when Kourtney Kardashian became ‘Mrs. Barker'?

US reality TV star Scott Disick treated himself to a nice beach getaway as his ex partner Kourtney Kardashian became ‘Mrs. Barker' after she tied the knot to new beau Travis Barker in lavish Italian ceremony.

Scott jetted off to beach holiday and shared stunning photos on his Instagram handle.

He posted a photo of an airplane window in his Insta stories and captioned it, “Where 2?”

Where was Scott Disick when Kourtney Kardashian became ‘Mrs. Barker?

Scott also posted another photo from the plane and captioned it, “Next stop, the beach.”

Where was Scott Disick when Kourtney Kardashian became ‘Mrs. Barker?

Kourtney and Scott had on and off romance for nine years and they share three children together.

Meanwhile, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to the Facebook-owned app and shared stunning PDA-filled photos from her wedding with Travis Barker.

Sharing the snaps, she captioned the post, “Introducing Mr. And Mrs. Barker.”

More From Entertainment:

‘Downcast’ Scott Disick spotted in LA just hours before Kourtney’s Italian wedding

‘Downcast’ Scott Disick spotted in LA just hours before Kourtney’s Italian wedding

Kanye West heads for big night in NY as Kim Kardashian attends Kourtney’s Italian wedding

Kanye West heads for big night in NY as Kim Kardashian attends Kourtney’s Italian wedding

Kim Kardashian channels gothic glam in black gown for Kourtney’s wedding: pics

Kim Kardashian channels gothic glam in black gown for Kourtney’s wedding: pics
Community-led Lakata film ‘War Pony’ debuts at Cannes

Community-led Lakata film ‘War Pony’ debuts at Cannes
Kanye West likely to diss Eminem?

Kanye West likely to diss Eminem?
Names of Queen Elizabeth's horses and their meanings revealed

Names of Queen Elizabeth's horses and their meanings revealed

When will Prince Harry publish his memoir?

When will Prince Harry publish his memoir?

Ali Abbasi introduces 'Persian noir' to Cannes with 'Holy Spider'

Ali Abbasi introduces 'Persian noir' to Cannes with 'Holy Spider'
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Italian wedding: Alabama Barker shares photos

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Italian wedding: Alabama Barker shares photos
'Downton Abbey 2' starts strong with $16 million as 'Doctor Strange' rules again

'Downton Abbey 2' starts strong with $16 million as 'Doctor Strange' rules again
'Squid Game' star Lee Jung-jae steps behind the camera for 'Hunt'

'Squid Game' star Lee Jung-jae steps behind the camera for 'Hunt'
Amber Heard’s attorney garners internet sympathy amid ‘screaming’ matches

Amber Heard’s attorney garners internet sympathy amid ‘screaming’ matches

Latest

view all