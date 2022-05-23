 
entertainment
Monday May 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘intend to do their thing’: 'Unstoppable'

By
Web Desk

Monday May 23, 2022

File Footage

Royal experts have issued a warning about the chances of Palace aides ‘stopping’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “from doing their own thing” at the Platinum Jubilee

Royal biographer and author Editor Camilla Tominey made this claim during her interview with The Telegraph.

There, she was quoted saying, “How quite the Palace PRs on this, they've got a degree of control over Harry and Meghan while they're in the confines of Buckingham Palace and the confines of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations official.”

“But of course, there's nothing to stop the couple freelancing and doing their own thing while they're in the UK.”

“That of course if they're going to be seen out and about with their children, it's going to generate publicity.”

More From Entertainment:

Jason Momoa undergoes MRI scan after suffering head injury

Jason Momoa undergoes MRI scan after suffering head injury
Tan France gushes over Gigi Hadid, calls her an ‘amazing mom’

Tan France gushes over Gigi Hadid, calls her an ‘amazing mom’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘have first glimmer of hope’ since Megxit

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘have first glimmer of hope’ since Megxit
Will Smith reflects on ‘family protection’ with David Letterman post 2022 Oscars’ slap-gate

Will Smith reflects on ‘family protection’ with David Letterman post 2022 Oscars’ slap-gate
‘Netflix expects’ Archie, Lilibet in Prince Harry, Meghan Markle docuseries

‘Netflix expects’ Archie, Lilibet in Prince Harry, Meghan Markle docuseries
Queen Elizabeth ‘saving’ Prince Andrew from shame by cutting Jubilee role

Queen Elizabeth ‘saving’ Prince Andrew from shame by cutting Jubilee role
Amber Heard’s lawyer looks 'little defeated' in Johnny Depp trial: report

Amber Heard’s lawyer looks 'little defeated' in Johnny Depp trial: report
Queen Elizabeth’s commonwealth ‘an accident waiting to happen’

Queen Elizabeth’s commonwealth ‘an accident waiting to happen’
Princess Beatrice ‘just collateral damage’ in Prince Andrew case

Princess Beatrice ‘just collateral damage’ in Prince Andrew case
Queen Elizabeth ‘fed up’ of public taking ‘selfies’ instead of interacting

Queen Elizabeth ‘fed up’ of public taking ‘selfies’ instead of interacting
Jennifer Lawrence would pretend Ellen DeGeneres interviews in the bathroom

Jennifer Lawrence would pretend Ellen DeGeneres interviews in the bathroom
Meghan Markle steals Prince Harry’s show with her stunning appearance at polo match: Photos

Meghan Markle steals Prince Harry’s show with her stunning appearance at polo match: Photos

Latest

view all