 
entertainment
Monday May 23 2022
By
Web Desk

‘Netflix expects’ Archie, Lilibet in Prince Harry, Meghan Markle docuseries

By
Web Desk

Monday May 23, 2022

File Footage

Experts warn Netflix will expect Archie and Lilibet from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Royal broadcaster Richard Eden made this claim during his appearance on Palace Confidential.

He began by saying, “For any good fly-on-the-wall documentary, you need some tension, you need drama, otherwise, it's just boring, isn't it?”

“You know, Netflix, they do want bang for their buck,” he also admitted.

“I think that Harry and Meghan, when they signed this multi-million pound deal with Netflix envisioned themselves as sort-of like the Obama's, who'd be commissioning these really worthy series, well, that's all been thrown out of the window.”

“Netflix have ditched Pearl, the very worthy animated series about a teenage girl inspired by Meghan and instead, they're going for what they think will sell which is a program about the Sussexes themselves.”

“I imagine it's going to be a constant debate. Look, they've always been keen to keep the children out of the public eye, but then when they gave that interview to Oprah Winfrey, what did we see? We saw Archie, you know, along the beach and we saw the first glimpses of family.”

Before concluding Mr Eden added, “So, I'm sure Netflix, if they're paying that money, would expect to see the children as well.”

More From Entertainment:

Jason Momoa undergoes MRI scan after suffering head injury

Jason Momoa undergoes MRI scan after suffering head injury
Tan France gushes over Gigi Hadid, calls her an ‘amazing mom’

Tan France gushes over Gigi Hadid, calls her an ‘amazing mom’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘have first glimmer of hope’ since Megxit

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘have first glimmer of hope’ since Megxit
Will Smith reflects on ‘family protection’ with David Letterman post 2022 Oscars’ slap-gate

Will Smith reflects on ‘family protection’ with David Letterman post 2022 Oscars’ slap-gate
Queen Elizabeth ‘saving’ Prince Andrew from shame by cutting Jubilee role

Queen Elizabeth ‘saving’ Prince Andrew from shame by cutting Jubilee role
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘intend to do their thing’: 'Unstoppable'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘intend to do their thing’: 'Unstoppable'
Amber Heard’s lawyer looks 'little defeated' in Johnny Depp trial: report

Amber Heard’s lawyer looks 'little defeated' in Johnny Depp trial: report
Queen Elizabeth’s commonwealth ‘an accident waiting to happen’

Queen Elizabeth’s commonwealth ‘an accident waiting to happen’
Princess Beatrice ‘just collateral damage’ in Prince Andrew case

Princess Beatrice ‘just collateral damage’ in Prince Andrew case
Queen Elizabeth ‘fed up’ of public taking ‘selfies’ instead of interacting

Queen Elizabeth ‘fed up’ of public taking ‘selfies’ instead of interacting
Jennifer Lawrence would pretend Ellen DeGeneres interviews in the bathroom

Jennifer Lawrence would pretend Ellen DeGeneres interviews in the bathroom
Meghan Markle steals Prince Harry’s show with her stunning appearance at polo match: Photos

Meghan Markle steals Prince Harry’s show with her stunning appearance at polo match: Photos

Latest

view all