Monday May 23 2022
Prince Andrew set to make dramatic return to duties amid Queen's celebrations

Monday May 23, 2022

There speculations that Prince Andrew could overshadow the Queen’s celebration as he is set to make dramatic return to duties.

The Duke of York's presence may bring unwanted controversy to the 96-year-old's celebration.

Taking place at Windsor Castle on June 13, the Garter Day ceremony is one of the most important in the Royal Family’s calendar. Teh Queen's second son will also be listed in the next day’s Court Circular, according to report.

Andrew will reportedly attend the event privately as a Knight. However, there are fears his presence could overshadow the Queen’s celebration, bringing unwanted controversy to the proceedings.

Andrew’s attendance is “standard practice”. This return comes just days before the disgraced prince will be listed with a stripped HRH title, a source told The Telegraph.

