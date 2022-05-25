Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘furious’ over royal reaction to TV appearances

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly ‘furious’ over the general and royal reaction to their recent television appearances and blame ‘double standards’ within the Firm for it, reported The Daily Star.



According to royal commentator Neil Sean, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex find it hard to see any difference between their personal media endeavours and those of other members of the royal family, for example, Prince Charles and Camilla’s upcoming cameo on Eastenders.

Talking on his YouTube channel, Sean said: “According to a very good source in Montecito… Meghan and Harry can't understand the difference between what they did with Ellen, particularly, you know, when Prince Harry was making fun in the orange outfit, trying to promote the Invictus Games.”

“What's the difference? They are just showing a fun side, trying to market themselves, and of course get their projects off the ground. They are non-royals, so what difference does it make?” the Sussexes question, according to Sean.

Sean then attempted to offer an answer, saying: “Well, there's a vast difference when you think about it. They (Charles and Camilla) are not doing it for money, they are doing it basically to raise profile and to show a fun side. Most importantly, there's no fee at the end of it.”

He then added: “Now Harry and Meghan's team are very quick, as we ever we have to say allegedly, to downplay the fun things that the British monarchy are doing.”

“But a very close source tells me that Harry and Meghan, they are very kind of mis-made the way that whatever they do is seen as negative, bad and trashy while something similar, whether it's Charles and Camilla, it's applauded,” shared Sean.