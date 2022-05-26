 
entertainment
Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock to secretly get married this week in Jamaica: reports

Little Mix member Leigh-Anne Pinnock is reportedly all geared up to finally walk down the aisle with her fiancé Andre Gray in Jamaica this week.

The singer has already hit the Caribbean Island to exchange her wedding vows with Andre in a private ceremony with the blessings of the couple’s closest friends and family members.

“Leigh-Anne and Andre have been planning their special day for months and this week they will finally tie the knot,” an insider spilt to The Sun.

“They chose to marry in Jamaica because of their family ties to the island, which they think of as their second home,” the source added.

“The ceremony is going to be very low key and romantic. It won’t have any of the hallmarks of the big celebrity weddings you see,” the outlet further quoted its source.

“Leigh-Anne and Andre just want their closest network there to watch them say their vows,” it added.

The couple shared twin tots whose names and genders are yet to be revealed. 

