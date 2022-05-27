 
Archie and Lilibet will not accompany royals for Queen Thanksgiving service

Archie and Lilibet, children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, will not attend the Queen's thanksgiving.

Speaking on Jeremy Vine, presenter Storm Huntley said: "Meghan and Harry are going to join the Queen for a Thanksgiving ceremony at St Paul's Cathedral on Friday [June 3] morning.

"They will going to be there with the rest of the family.

"The Duke of York will also be there", with Ms Huntley adding that "this will be the only event that he will attend".

She added that the Sussexes, and Andrew, will be attending as "normal people" as they are no longer working senior royals.

She continued: "Archie and Lilibet will not be there because they are a bit young for the service.

"But some of the older grandchildren will be there

Ms Huntley concluded: "Just sounds like a nice wee service".

The event comes a day before younger daughter Lilibet's birthday on June 4.

