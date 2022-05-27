 
Friday May 27 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s new Netflix show ‘a human sleeping pill’

Friday May 27, 2022

Experts have put Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on blast for having thought of creating a new Netflix show that’s “nothing more than a human sleeping pill.”

60 Minutes Australia host Liam Bartlett made this claim in an interview with biographer Tina Brown.

He began a conversation by claiming, “It’s a weird mix, isn’t it?”

“On the one hand, he has this pathological hatred of the press, and on the other hand, he’s all too happy to use them to seal the entertainment deals, to do the interviews. of headlines, to promote your book.”

“It is certainly a paradox, that a man who kept saying all he wanted was privacy, now can’t seem to stop talking. I think that’s puzzling to his family.”

Before concluding, she further added, “In fact, one of the things I heard constantly within the Royal Family, people, they said, as if we didn’t recognize Harry. We don’t understand, you know, why he’s doing this, we don’t understand.”

