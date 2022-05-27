Johnny Depp’s lawyer admits actor ‘is no saint’ but ‘not an abuser’

Johnny Depp’s lawyer on Friday admitted that the actor isn’t a ‘saint' but also not an 'abuser'

Johnny Depp’s lawyers on Friday took to the stand to present their closing arguments as his defamation suit against Amber Heard comes to a close, with one attorney admitting that the actor isn’t a ‘saint’.

According to The New York Post, Chew took to the stand to make one last appeal in Depp’s defamation suit against ex-Amber Heard, and said: “Mr. Depp is no saint, and he's never claimed to be one. He has made mistakes in his life as we've all had.”

Admitting that Depp may have struggled with substance abuse, Chew further insisted that that did not mean that he was capable of abusing someone.

He has struggled with drugs and alcohol … but he is not a violent abuser. He's not an abuser as Ms. [Amber] Heard claims, and he does not deserve to have his life and legacy destroyed by [a] vicious lie,” Chew added.