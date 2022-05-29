Kartik Aaryan all smiles as ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ enters Rs 100-crore club

 
Sunday May 29 2022
Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan is currently on cloud nine after his latest release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has become a big hit at the box office.

The horror-comedy, which is the sequel of Akshay Kumar’s lead 2007 hit, has managed to enter the Rs 100 crore club in the early days of its second week.

Celebrating the success, the Luka Chuppi actor turned to his Instagram handle and posted a close-up shot of himself with a wide smile.


The 31-year-old actor gave the perfect caption to the photo by simply writing, "100 crore wali smile BhoolBhulaiyaa2."

The Love Aaj Kal actor’s post received love from fans and friends. Actress Huma Qureshi commented, "Subtle caption," whereas fans dropped fire and heart emoticons in the comments section.

Besides Kartik, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 stars Kiara Advani and Tabu in pivotal roles.

On the professional front, Kartik has an interesting lineup of upcoming projects like Shehzada, Captain India, Freddy and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next.

