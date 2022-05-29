Shehnaaz Gill looks every inch of a regal beauty in latest snaps

Actress and social media sensation Shehnaaz Gill is a sight for sore eyes in her latest appearance in a stunning white ensemble.



The Bigg Boss 13 fame has become actively a part of Brahma Kumaris ever since Sidharth Shukla passed away. The Punjabi actress on Sunday inaugurated the new operation theatre of Brahma Kumaris' hospital in Mumbai.

Flaunting her calmer side, Shehnaaz looked ethereal as she posted a series of pictures on Instagram dressed in an all-white salwar kameez.

Her minimal makeup and smile elevated her look. "Feeling serene," she wrote alongside the images, where she is seen posing in a car.



A video, which is going viral on the social media platforms has Shehnaaz addressing the audience and talking about the hospital.



"Whosoever comes here, be comfortable. Get treated. But don’t get so comfortable that you would want to stay here forever. Get yourself treated and go back to your home)," Shehnaaz joked in a video.

On the work front, the actress is shooting for superstar Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.



Details about her role or about the film are still under wraps. However, her look from the film surfaced online last week, where she was seen wearing a saree and sporting a gajra on her hair.

The film also stars Aayush Sharma and Pooja Hegde in pivotal roles. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the upcoming family drama is directed by Farhad Samji.