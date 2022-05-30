 
entertainment
Monday May 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle ‘never understood true royalty’: Report

By
Web Desk

Monday May 30, 2022

File Footage

Royal experts warn Meghan Markle never ‘understood’ what the ‘true significance’ of the Royal Family was in the UK.

A professor of marketing, Cele Otnes made this claim during her interview with Express UK.

She was quoted saying, “I think Kate, and Diana, and Camilla [adjusted] just by the virtue of being British.”

“Even if they hadn't had any association with the aristocracy and Kate didn't really, but Camilla and Diana certainly did –“

“They travelled in those circles – had the sort of natural socialisation process from the time of their young childhood, about the sort of the preciousness of the brands and how much had to be invested to keep the Royal Family brand at its pinnacle. Megan didn't have that kind of context.”

“It has all that socialisation and internalisation about, you know, protecting it. Megan had no understanding of that.”

More From Entertainment:

Queen demanded Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘be on their best behavior’

Queen demanded Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘be on their best behavior’
Kim Kardashian enjoys ‘best date night’ with daughter North West in Italy

Kim Kardashian enjoys ‘best date night’ with daughter North West in Italy

Sam Neill talks about working with Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern after 29 years

Sam Neill talks about working with Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern after 29 years
Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial homed in on ‘tears’ during closing argument

Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial homed in on ‘tears’ during closing argument
Meghan Markle ‘smothering’ Prince Harry, ex butler claims

Meghan Markle ‘smothering’ Prince Harry, ex butler claims
Elon Musk disappoints Amber Heard by staying away from Johnny Depp's defamation trial?

Elon Musk disappoints Amber Heard by staying away from Johnny Depp's defamation trial?
Prince Harry ‘living it up’ seeing Netflix’s increased attention: report

Prince Harry ‘living it up’ seeing Netflix’s increased attention: report
Johnny Depp gets featured in Paul McCartney concert amid defamation trial

Johnny Depp gets featured in Paul McCartney concert amid defamation trial
Queen ‘can’t protect royal brand’ while ‘saboteur’ Prince Andrew remains free’

Queen ‘can’t protect royal brand’ while ‘saboteur’ Prince Andrew remains free’
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz packed on PDA as they step out in LA

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz packed on PDA as they step out in LA
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle require ‘intimate shots of Queen’ for Netflix ratings boost

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle require ‘intimate shots of Queen’ for Netflix ratings boost
Wynonna Judd opens up about life after losing mom Naomi to suicide: ‘The pain is so great’

Wynonna Judd opens up about life after losing mom Naomi to suicide: ‘The pain is so great’

Latest

view all