Prince Harry looked for Diana in Meghan Markle, claims royal butler

A former royal butler has claimed that Prince Harry found Meghan Markle to be the perfect match for him because of her being the same age when they met as his mother Princess Diana when she died.



In a recent chat with OK! Magazine, Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell highlighted how Prince Harry seems to be completely ‘besotted’ with Meghan Markle, adding that her age might have something to do with that.

Burrell shared: “I think Harry is totally besotted with her. He’s given everything up. Of all the people I want to be happy, it’s Harry.”

He continued: “I think people have missed the fact he married a 36-year-old woman. That is very significant because his mother was 36 when she died.”

“I think he was looking for someone mature to guide him. He wasn’t looking for a fling. I think he was looking for someone serious to put him back on the path he’d lost because his mother died,” Burrell explained.

“His heart broke and nobody could fix it until Meghan came along. Meghan fixed it,” he concluded.