Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'cannot be trusted', will not be allowed in Windsor Castle

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be kept far away from Queen's residence, predicts Angela Levin.

Speaking to GB News, the royal expert revealed that Queen aides do not trust the Duke and Duchess of Sussex around her and will ensure the 96-year-old's privacy is not compromised.

Meghan and Harry are set to return to UK this week to mark the monarch's Platinum Jubilee.

Ms Levin said: "The Queen has handed out a sort of a peaceful olive branch to them [Harry and Meghan].

"[This is] because she wants everyone to be one of a family".

She added: "I understand that because she wants everyone to be together, everyone in this country, everyone in the Commonwealth.

"You can't then, sort of, allow your family to have a big row and be difficult so I think she is trying to say, to the press and everyone, please be kind and let us all try and get together".

Ms Levin continued: "But I don't think Harry and Meghan can be trusted anymore.

"They want, like, can have somebody there who's quite clever at getting into a room".

She added: "We don't know if the Netflix people are there, but I do know that they got extra security".

She added that, because of this "they're not going to let them into Windsor Castle, or anything like that".

However, amid the mistrust, Queen will witness a "very nice moment" with Harry's daughter Lilibet.

She said: "I think it'll be wonderful for the Queen to meet her little great-granddaughter".