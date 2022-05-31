 
entertainment
Tuesday May 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'cannot be trusted', will not be allowed in Windsor Castle

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 31, 2022

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle cannot be trusted, will not be allowed in Windsor Castle
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'cannot be trusted', will not be allowed in Windsor Castle

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be kept far away from Queen's residence, predicts Angela Levin.

Speaking to GB News, the royal expert revealed that Queen aides do not trust the Duke and Duchess of Sussex around her and will ensure the 96-year-old's privacy is not compromised.

Meghan and Harry are set to return to UK this week to mark the monarch's Platinum Jubilee.

Ms Levin said: "The Queen has handed out a sort of a peaceful olive branch to them [Harry and Meghan].

"[This is] because she wants everyone to be one of a family".

She added: "I understand that because she wants everyone to be together, everyone in this country, everyone in the Commonwealth.

"You can't then, sort of, allow your family to have a big row and be difficult so I think she is trying to say, to the press and everyone, please be kind and let us all try and get together".

Ms Levin continued: "But I don't think Harry and Meghan can be trusted anymore.

"They want, like, can have somebody there who's quite clever at getting into a room".

She added: "We don't know if the Netflix people are there, but I do know that they got extra security".

She added that, because of this "they're not going to let them into Windsor Castle, or anything like that".

However, amid the mistrust, Queen will witness a "very nice moment" with Harry's daughter Lilibet.

She said: "I think it'll be wonderful for the Queen to meet her little great-granddaughter".

More From Entertainment:

Queen era of 'steady visibility' coming to an end, says ex-Archbishop

Queen era of 'steady visibility' coming to an end, says ex-Archbishop
Johnny Depp, Amber Heard not to return to courtroom?

Johnny Depp, Amber Heard not to return to courtroom?
Jennifer Lopez honours Memorial Day in a stunning red and blue dress

Jennifer Lopez honours Memorial Day in a stunning red and blue dress
‘Maid’ star Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff are engaged: Insider

‘Maid’ star Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff are engaged: Insider
Amber Heard ‘adopted’ daughter Oonagh Paige?

Amber Heard ‘adopted’ daughter Oonagh Paige?
Archbishop of Canterbury ‘deeply saddened’ at missing Queen’s service

Archbishop of Canterbury ‘deeply saddened’ at missing Queen’s service
Kim Kardashian channels her inner Barbie, sports fuschia on LA streets

Kim Kardashian channels her inner Barbie, sports fuschia on LA streets
Meghan Markle 'terrified' ex-husband has 'axe to grind' with new book

Meghan Markle 'terrified' ex-husband has 'axe to grind' with new book
Prince William 'saved' by Kate Middleton love, she 'makes him melt': Diana butler

Prince William 'saved' by Kate Middleton love, she 'makes him melt': Diana butler
Prince Harry 'trying to resurrect' happiness with polo in US, will 'run' to William

Prince Harry 'trying to resurrect' happiness with polo in US, will 'run' to William

Kim Kardashian beau Pete Davidson 'big kid' himself, is 'great' with her children

Kim Kardashian beau Pete Davidson 'big kid' himself, is 'great' with her children
Johnny Depp supermodel daughter Lily-Rose turns 23! See Photos

Johnny Depp supermodel daughter Lily-Rose turns 23! See Photos

Latest

view all