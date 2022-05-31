Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson arrive in UK ahead of Queen's Jubilee

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have reportedly arrived in the UK ahead as Britain prepares to mark Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee.

According to Daily Mail, the 41-year-old reality star and her comic boyfriend were spotted spending some gleeful time on Monday.

The couple, dressed up in casual clothes, stepped out in the city for a private date night at the River Cafe in London.

The Skims founder wore shiny black pants and a casual black top as she tied her hair in a messy bun.

Photo Credits: Daily Mail

On the other hand, the former Saturday Night Live star rocked an unbuttoned flannel shirt and jacket while flaunting his newly-bleached hair.

The sighting came after an insider spilt the beans to the People magazine Pete "didn't make Kourtney's Italy wedding, but met up with Kim as soon as she returned to L.A."

"Kim loves having Pete around. He is great with her kids," the insider added.

"He is very playful and a big kid himself. They are in a committed relationship and do not see other people. Kim is very happy."