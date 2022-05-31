 
Showbiz
Tuesday May 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Alia Bhatt says she is in ‘Ranbir Kapoor’s heart’ as she misses ‘Brahmastra’ event

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 31, 2022

Alia Bhatt says she is in ‘Ranbir Kapoor’s heart’ as she misses ‘Brahmastra’ event
Alia Bhatt says she is in ‘Ranbir Kapoor’s heart’ as she misses ‘Brahmastra’ event

Alia Bhatt missed the promotional event of her most anticipated movie Brahmastra in Visakhapatnam in which she stars alongside husband Ranbir Kapoor.

However, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor said that even though she could not be there physically for the event, she is always present in her beau’s heart.

The actor recorded a video message for her fans while she herself is busy shooting for her Hollywood debut film Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

Alia said in the video as per Pinkvilla, “I really wish I could be there today with everyone. I am missing the whole team, Ayan, and Ranbir.”

“But I am there in spirit and especially there in Ranbir’s heart,” the 29-year-old added.

She even took to Instagram to gushed over the Sanju actor as he stepped out for the promotional event looking dapper in an all-white kurta sherwani.

“Oh hi,” Alia wrote sharing a picture of Ranbir with a heart emoji.

Alia Bhatt says she is in ‘Ranbir Kapoor’s heart’ as she misses ‘Brahmastra’ event

The couple will first time appear together in the mythology-based fantasy trilogy in which Amitabh Bachchan will also play a pivotal role.

The Ayan Mukerji directorial will hit the theaters in September 2022.

More From Showbiz:

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Brahmastra’ teaser released

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Brahmastra’ teaser released
Zoya Akhtar talks about how representation in movies affect the psyche of a nation

Zoya Akhtar talks about how representation in movies affect the psyche of a nation
‘Pasoori’ singer Shae Gill hits back at trolls shaming her for mourning Sidhu Moose Wala’s death

‘Pasoori’ singer Shae Gill hits back at trolls shaming her for mourning Sidhu Moose Wala’s death
Pregnant Sonam Kapoor shows off her growing baby bump: See Pic

Pregnant Sonam Kapoor shows off her growing baby bump: See Pic
Alia Bhatt finds hubby Ranbir Kapoor’s airport look ‘dazzling’: Photo

Alia Bhatt finds hubby Ranbir Kapoor’s airport look ‘dazzling’: Photo
Joyland director Saim Sadiq expresses gratitude to Priyanka Chopra: Pic

Joyland director Saim Sadiq expresses gratitude to Priyanka Chopra: Pic
Priyanka Chopra is thrilled to see Asian Talent get recognition at Cannes 2022

Priyanka Chopra is thrilled to see Asian Talent get recognition at Cannes 2022

Kartik Aaryan hilariously rejects fee hike rumors post ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ success

Kartik Aaryan hilariously rejects fee hike rumors post ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ success

Mahira Khan teases 'Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad' release date on Instagram

Mahira Khan teases 'Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad' release date on Instagram
Shahid Kapoor shares UNSEEN picture with father Pankaj to mark his 68th birthday

Shahid Kapoor shares UNSEEN picture with father Pankaj to mark his 68th birthday
Talhah Yunus, Ahmed Ali Butt, other Pakistani artists mourn Sidhu Moose Wala's demise

Talhah Yunus, Ahmed Ali Butt, other Pakistani artists mourn Sidhu Moose Wala's demise
Did you know, Kareena Kapoor's son Jeh is also a part of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha?’

Did you know, Kareena Kapoor's son Jeh is also a part of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha?’

Latest

view all