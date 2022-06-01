 
Charlie Puth on showing his 'real self' with the world

Charlie Puth has recently opened up on why he felt the need to show his “real self” to the rest of the world.

“What works really well for singer The Weeknd, only works for him and like two other artists. Me, I need to really show my personality off,” said Puth in a recent interview with Bustle.

The We don’t talk Anymore hit-maker noted that he wasn’t showing his “true side” mainly because he surrounded himself with producers and record labels, who were like, “you are a massive act. You need to go away and work on your art for a while”.

The Light Switch crooner mentioned that his thought changed during the pandemic.

“The pandemic made me realise that I have to not only not do that, but the opposite of that. I need to show every step of the process,” he reflected.

Puth also revealed that social media apps like TikTok helped him in “sharing his real self with the world”.

The musician also talked about the “growth of his music” and how he hit a low “personally and professionally” in 2019.

“The musical climate has changed and songs that worked 10 or more years ago won’t work today. It made it easy for me to feel pretty bad about my musical performance, and that I wasn’t as famous as Harry Styles,” he observed.

Meanwhile, the singer-songwriter is excited about his third studio album Charlie, slated to release later this year.

