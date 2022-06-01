Jennifer Aniston lost lot as a lover but won the most as an actor

Jennifer Aniston has never been an ordinary human being she's an industry in itself as an actor, and if fans want to know about her personal life she's a library to describe everything about her love, relationships, heartbreak and more.

Aniston's hit sitcom Friends, which graced home screens in 1994, catapulted her into the spotlight. From her fashion and style impact on generations of women to her millions Instagram followers, she has been an influential force for over two decades.

The 53-year-old has won numerous awards as an actor, and her love life has also been captivating for fans. Many of Aniston’s past relationships have been with fellow celebrities, creating an even bigger spotlight on the men in her life.

The entertainer's first romantic story, which hit the tabloids was with fellow actor Tate Donovan. The Upside star admitted to InStyle magazine that he never saw Friends and didn’t really know her. After three years of dating, the couple became engaged in 1998 but split soon after.

After breakup, Donovan joined the cast of Friends as Rachel Green’s love interest, Joshua Burgin. The split caused conflict on the set and resulted in Donovan’s character only lasting six episodes.

Following her romance with the O.C. alum, Aniston began dating Brad Pitt after they were set up by their respective agents. Branded a power couple, they were deemed one of the most successful Hollywood marriages at the time.

The celebrity duo split in 2005 after five years of together as married couple, it definitely sparked some controversy as Brad quickly moved on with his Mr and Mrs. Smith costar Angelina Jolie.

Justin Theroux, meanwhile, is her most recent serious romance. The two met on the set of Tropic Thunder in 2007 but did not start dating until years later after starring alongside each other in Wanderlust in 2019.

Theroux and Aniston got married in 2015 but announced the end of their relationship two years later.

Even after split, the pair have remained great friends, reuniting on many occasions. The Leftovers alum posted a thoughtful Instagram in 2019 for the Cake star’s 50th birthday, writing, "Happy Birthday to this fierce Woman. Fiercely loving. Fiercely kind. ….and fiercely funny. you B."

The Friends alum has been upfront about her love life over the years. The actress weighed in on ex Daniel McDonald, who sadly passed away in 2007, in a 2015 interview with The New York Times, noting that he could have been “The One” if she was older and wiser. "He was my first love — five years we were together. He would have been the one,” the Emmy winner said at the time. “But I was 25, and I was stupid. He must have sent me Justin to make up for it all."

Although enjoyed much of their time in the Hollywood spotlight, Aniston and Pitt did average couple things like everyone else. “It’s like the ebb and flow of every relationship,” she told Vanity Fair in 2005.

At one occasion Aniston has responded to questions about the infamous love triangle between herself, Pitt and Jolie.

“[My therapist’s] major focus is that you get one day of being a victim — and that’s it. Then we take responsibility for our own input. Relationships are two people; everyone is accountable. A lot goes into a relationship coming together, and a lot goes into a relationship falling apart,” the Marley and Me star shared with Vanity Fair.

Jennifer Aniston’s mentality definitely paid off. Since her time on the hit show she has gone on to star in a number of standout projects, including her acclaimed role in the movie Cake and her recent award-nominated gig on The Morning Show.

Aniston's fans still believe that she has the potential to bring about beautiful new beginnings, even if we can’t see it at the time.