Piers Morgan talks 'wipeout' of Amber Heard, 'slam dunk victory' for Johnny Depp

Piers Morgan is giving his two cents about Johnny Depp win in defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Branding the jury decision a "complete slam dunk victory" for Depp, the former GMB host went on to call Heard a 'liar.'

Speaking on his talk show Uncensored, Piers celebrated Johnny Depp's victory thoroughly.

He said: "A complete slam dunk victory for Johnny Depp in that defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

"A disaster for Amber Heard because Johnny Depp has not only won on every count of this case and proved the defamation was done against him by his ex-wife but he has been awarded a total of $15 million, including $5 million in punitive damages.

"So this is a wipeout for Amber Heard. It is complete vindication for Johnny Depp."

On Twitter, the British anchor went on to take a swipe at Amber Heard.

Celebrity attorney and his guest for the night, Lisa Bloom, however had her concerns upon the verdict of the jury.

She said: "Well I always have to respect a jury's verdict, they were in that courtroom week after week listening to every detail of the evidence. I was not.

"We certainly don't want false statements made about people but my heart really goes out to Amber Heard.

"I think there were a number of incidents where she appears to have been a victim. She's in the courtroom having to take it.

"I have many clients who I represent, who get threatened with defamation cases if they speak out publicly so they are afraid to tell their stories publicly and I just think it's a very sad day."

