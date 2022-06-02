 
entertainment
Thursday Jun 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp becoming ‘too much of a risk’ for Hollywood?

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 02, 2022

Johnny Depp becoming ‘too much of a risk’ for Hollywood?
Johnny Depp becoming ‘too much of a risk’ for Hollywood?

Movie executives and insiders shed light on Johnny Depp’s increased ‘volatility’ within Hollywood, since his defamation case win.

These claims have been made by a Hollywood insider, and according to ET they issued dire warnings about Mr Depp “But I don't think he's going to get big, big, big studio jobs where there's so much on the line.”

The industry insider also went on to add, “If he's throwing bottles and taking drugs, and he's late, they're not gonna put up with the tardiness that costs a boatload of money for somebody who isn't a shining star any longer.”

At the end of the day, “It's too risky to put a guy like that into billion-dollar franchises now.”

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth appears on Buckingham Palace balcony to mark Jubilee

Queen Elizabeth appears on Buckingham Palace balcony to mark Jubilee
Queen’s Jubilee marred with arrests as protestors crash William-led parade

Queen’s Jubilee marred with arrests as protestors crash William-led parade
Sharon Osbourne sides with Johnny Depp, says he’s a gentle soul but lost his rag

Sharon Osbourne sides with Johnny Depp, says he’s a gentle soul but lost his rag
Prince George, Charlotte, Louis beam alongside Kate Middleton at Jubilee parade

Prince George, Charlotte, Louis beam alongside Kate Middleton at Jubilee parade
Lily Collins ‘reunites’ with Ashley Park in France to begin filming 'Emily in Paris' season 3

Lily Collins ‘reunites’ with Ashley Park in France to begin filming 'Emily in Paris' season 3
Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria reveals their son was rushed to E.R. due to ‘bad allergic reaction’

Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria reveals their son was rushed to E.R. due to ‘bad allergic reaction’
Sam Asghari breaks down what he loves about Britney Spears

Sam Asghari breaks down what he loves about Britney Spears
Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee kicks off with spectacular parade: See

Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee kicks off with spectacular parade: See
Kris Jenner keeps Emmy Award in her office: Here’s why

Kris Jenner keeps Emmy Award in her office: Here’s why
Just In: Amber Heard to appeal after 'disappointing' loss against Depp, rep confirms

Just In: Amber Heard to appeal after 'disappointing' loss against Depp, rep confirms
Meghan Markle 'broke toxic cycle' by ending relationship with dad Thomas: Omid Scobie

Meghan Markle 'broke toxic cycle' by ending relationship with dad Thomas: Omid Scobie
When Prince Philip made witty remark about David, Victoria Beckham wedding thrones

When Prince Philip made witty remark about David, Victoria Beckham wedding thrones

Latest

view all