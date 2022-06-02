 
entertainment
Thursday Jun 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Amber Heard’s attorney slams decision to ‘televise’ the trial

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 02, 2022

File Footage

Amber Heard’s attorney Elaine Bredehoft slams the judge’s decision to televise the trial and accuses her of having turned it into a “zoo.”

Attorney Elaine made this admission during her interview with the Today Show.

In the interview, she began by admitting, “There is no way they couldn’t have been influenced by it. It was horrible. It was really, really lopsided.”

She also went on to say, “I was against cameras in the courtroom and I went on record with that and argued against it because of the sensitive nature of this. It made it a zoo.”

