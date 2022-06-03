 
Friday Jun 03 2022
Prince Andrew tests COVID positive, will MISS Queen Jubilee Thanksgiving

Friday Jun 03, 2022

Prince Andrew ambitious plans for Queen Platinum Jubilee celebrations have seemingly come to a halt.

The Duke of York has tested positive for coronavirus.

A statement by Buckingham Palace confirms: “After undertaking a routine test the duke has tested positive for Covid and with regret will no longer be attending tomorrow’s service.”

It comes as the Queen also pulls out of the service after feeling uneasiness after day one Trooping the Colour event.

Andrew, the Queen's second son, was also denied a balcony appearance after Her Majesty decided that only working royals would join her.

The Archbishop of Canterbury also pulled out of the service earlier this week after contracting the virus.

