 
entertainment
Friday Jun 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp ‘losing Hollywood prospects’ despite Amber Heard defamation trial win?

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 03, 2022

Johnny Depp ‘losing Hollywood prospects’ despite Amber Heard defamation trial win?
Johnny Depp ‘losing Hollywood prospects’ despite Amber Heard defamation trial win?

Insiders break down the chances Johnny Depp has to ‘win back’ his career despite having won the defamation case against Johnny Depp.

A Hollywood agent close to People magazine made this observation.

They explained that while it is likely that Dep will receive some job offers in the future, because of his inherent “likability,” there is still a chance “he will never be who he once was.”

The agent was also quoted telling the publication that this “is a time to just move on and, if needed, to lick your wounds. Years of building up reputations have been torn down on both sides in a couple of weeks. Nobody truly won.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan get cold shoulder from Prince William, Kate at Queen’s service

Prince Harry, Meghan get cold shoulder from Prince William, Kate at Queen’s service
Kim Kardashian confronts Tristan Thompson for cheating on Khloe Kardashian

Kim Kardashian confronts Tristan Thompson for cheating on Khloe Kardashian
Tum Ho To: Shehzad Roy, Sajal Aly drop release date for a ‘tale of love’

Tum Ho To: Shehzad Roy, Sajal Aly drop release date for a ‘tale of love’
Advocates react to verdict in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial

Advocates react to verdict in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial
Lilibet ‘the key’ to helping Prince Harry, Meghan Markle back ‘into the Firm’

Lilibet ‘the key’ to helping Prince Harry, Meghan Markle back ‘into the Firm’
Kourtney Kardashian's fans worry as Travis Barker's threats to kill his ex resurface

Kourtney Kardashian's fans worry as Travis Barker's threats to kill his ex resurface
Machine Gun Kelly drops adorable photo with mum who abandoned him

Machine Gun Kelly drops adorable photo with mum who abandoned him
Simon Cowell slammed for his 'bullying' remarks on 'BGT'

Simon Cowell slammed for his 'bullying' remarks on 'BGT'
New York court rejects Harvey Weinstein's appeal bid in sex abuse case

New York court rejects Harvey Weinstein's appeal bid in sex abuse case
Kim Kardashian breaks silence on backlash after 16lbs weight loss for Met Gala

Kim Kardashian breaks silence on backlash after 16lbs weight loss for Met Gala
Megan Fox refused Pete Davidson when he asked for Kim Kardashian’s number

Megan Fox refused Pete Davidson when he asked for Kim Kardashian’s number
Piers Morgan takes a dig at Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan takes a dig at Meghan Markle

Latest

view all