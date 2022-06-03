Johnny Depp ‘losing Hollywood prospects’ despite Amber Heard defamation trial win?

Insiders break down the chances Johnny Depp has to ‘win back’ his career despite having won the defamation case against Johnny Depp.

A Hollywood agent close to People magazine made this observation.

They explained that while it is likely that Dep will receive some job offers in the future, because of his inherent “likability,” there is still a chance “he will never be who he once was.”

The agent was also quoted telling the publication that this “is a time to just move on and, if needed, to lick your wounds. Years of building up reputations have been torn down on both sides in a couple of weeks. Nobody truly won.”