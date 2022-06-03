 
Showbiz
Friday Jun 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Shah Rukh Khan unveils spine-chilling teaser of ‘Jawan,’ leaves fans excited

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 03, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan unveils spine-chilling teaser of ‘Jawan,’ leaves fans excited
Shah Rukh Khan unveils spine-chilling teaser of ‘Jawan,’ leaves fans excited 

Bollywood King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan has treated his fans with another surprise! The megastar has announced his third upcoming film following Pathan and Dunki.

Taking to his social media handle, the FAN actor announced his new project titled, Jawan, on Friday and the teaser has left fans super intrigued.


The upcoming film will mark SRK’s first collaboration with South director Atlee Kumar. The one-minute and 30-seconds long teaser feature the Chennai Express actor in a never-seen-before avatar, who is all geared up for some action.

Sharing the teaser, the Raees star wrote in the caption, "An action-packed 2023! Bringing Jawan to you, an explosive entertainer in cinemas 2nd June 2023. In Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada."

In the teaser clip, SRK is seen amidst a rugged backdrop, wounded and wrapped in bandages. The film will be produced by SRK's wife Gauri Khan.

Meanwhile, the film's director Atlee shared the teaser and he wrote: "Feeling emotional, excited and blessed. Grew up admiring you but never imagined that I would be directing you sir. Shah Rukh Khan and I proudly present to you Jawan. Releasing on 2nd June 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada."

Jawan will also star Nayanthara and Sanya Malhotra. It is also being said that Telugu superstar Rana Daggubati will play the antagonist in the film, Indian media reported. 

More From Showbiz:

Ahad Raza Mir enthrals fans with his first look from Netflix series ‘Resident Evil’

Ahad Raza Mir enthrals fans with his first look from Netflix series ‘Resident Evil’
Priyanka Chopra adores Deepika Padukone’s style at 2022 Cannes: Photo

Priyanka Chopra adores Deepika Padukone’s style at 2022 Cannes: Photo
Sonam Kapoor enjoys babymoon in Italy with ‘whole heart & life’ Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor enjoys babymoon in Italy with ‘whole heart & life’ Anand Ahuja
Ali Zafar, Sana Javed and others express joy over Johnny Depp’s win against Amber Heard: Photos

Ali Zafar, Sana Javed and others express joy over Johnny Depp’s win against Amber Heard: Photos
Singer KK cremated in Mumbai, family, fellow Bollywood stars bid emotional goodbye

Singer KK cremated in Mumbai, family, fellow Bollywood stars bid emotional goodbye
R Madhavan says he is ‘heartbroken’ on singer KK’s sudden demise: ‘One of the best souls’

R Madhavan says he is ‘heartbroken’ on singer KK’s sudden demise: ‘One of the best souls’
KK passes away at age 53: Bollywood in shock after the singer’s untimely demise

KK passes away at age 53: Bollywood in shock after the singer’s untimely demise
Indian singer KK ‘rushed’ to hospital after concert in Kolkata: Video

Indian singer KK ‘rushed’ to hospital after concert in Kolkata: Video
Singer KK passes away: Heartbroken fan shares late artist’s last moments from concert

Singer KK passes away: Heartbroken fan shares late artist’s last moments from concert
Indian singer KK dies from heart attack while performing: Breaking

Indian singer KK dies from heart attack while performing: Breaking
Mumbai police increase Salman Khan's security after Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder

Mumbai police increase Salman Khan's security after Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder
Vicky Kaushal shakes a leg to 'The Punjaabban Song' from 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo,' with Amritpal Brinda

Vicky Kaushal shakes a leg to 'The Punjaabban Song' from 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo,' with Amritpal Brinda

Latest

view all