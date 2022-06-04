 
Kim Kardashian discloses her secret activity with Pete Davidson in London

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian has seemingly shared her secret activity with boyfriend Pete Davidson from London.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram and shared a still from Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick, saying "3rd time watching Top Gun! It’s sooooo good!!!!.”

Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend former Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson are currently in London and enjoying quality time together after attending Kourtney Kardashian wedding in Italy.

Meanwhile, the much-anticipated action film Top Gun: Maverick was expected to have a big opening and it did not disappoint, taking in an estimated $151 million in North America for the four-day Memorial Day weekend.

Viewers had to wait 36 years to see the sequel to the original "Top Gun," but critics say the Paramount/Skydance production was worth the wait, with some calling it superior to the original film.

The film -- whose release had been delayed two years by the Covid-19 pandemic -- notched $124 million for the first three days of the holiday weekend and took in the same amount overseas, despite not playing in China or Russia.

It was Cruise´s first opening to top $100 million.

