Johnny Depp to release New Album with Jeff Beck after defamation case win

File Footage

Johnny Depp is all set to release a new album with Jeff Beck after winning all three claims of defamation against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

A representative of the Pirates of the Caribbean star confirmed his upcoming collaboration with the guitarist to E! News.

The news was first broke by Beck when he told the crowd during his and Depp’s performance in Gateshead, England, on 2nd June, a day after the verdict was announced, according to The Guardian.

He said, “I’m gonna take this opportunity and tell you I met this guy five years ago, and we’ve never stopped laughing since.”

“We actually made an album. I don’t know how it happened. It will be out in July,” Beck added while Depp bowed to the crowd as per Variety.

This project will mark the first major project of the actor-musician after the jury ruled in his favour in the bombshell trial that lasted for six weeks.

Depp first joined Beck onstage on the guitar in a concert in Sheffield on 29th May then the duo later performed at Robert Albert Hall in London, a concert which was also attended by Depp’s ex Kate Moss.



