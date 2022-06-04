 
Saturday Jun 04 2022
Why Prince Harry, Meghan were 'uncomfortable' to enter church: 'They saw someone'

Saturday Jun 04, 2022

Why Prince Harry, Meghan were 'uncomfortable' to enter church: 'They saw someone'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle screamed uneasiness through their body language at the Queen's Thanksgiving Service.

The couple made their royal comeback after two years Friday and as they walked their way towards St Paul's Cathedral in a lingering family feud.

Nick Davies told the Daily Star: "As Harry greets Meghan from her side of the car, they both preen each other, by checking each others collar swigging, which shows a sign of unity.

"Meghan looks slightly uncomfortable entering the building, as you'd expect, carefully checking her steps and walking slightly slower than Harry."

Mr Davies added that Meghan "appears to spot someone at the front and mentions this to Harry" which leads the couple to both look down.

"He frowns briefly showing it may be the person/s they had conflict with that caused the initial royal rift," the expert noted.

