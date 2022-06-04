 
Saturday Jun 04 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle trying to ‘repair the House of Windsor brand’

Saturday Jun 04, 2022

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are working ‘desperately’ to ‘repair the House of Windsor brand’.

Royal columnist Richard Kay made this revelation in a new piece for the Daily Mail.

There, he wrote, “The significance of this olive branch invitation cannot be exaggerated.”

“For it offers the real chance of not just healing the breach between the Sussexes and the royals but also repairing the House of Windsor brand, which, in America at least, has been severely tarnished by the Harry and Meghan falling-out.”

“What's more, it could ensure that the couple, who cannot be certain of the reaction they will receive from the public during the four days of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, are met with warmth rather than stony indifference.”

