Queen Elizabeth sends love to Lilibet on her first birthday

Saturday Jun 04 2022
British Queen Elizabeth II wished her namesake great-granddaughter Lilibet a ‘very happy first birthday’ as she turns one on Saturday.

Queen wished Lilibet on Twitter, after reportedly meeting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s second child for the first time in recent days.

The monarch, 96 tweeted, “Wishing Lilibet a very Happy 1st Birthday!.”

Meghan and Harry, who sensationally quit royal life in January 2020, now live in California.

They are staying in Frogmore Cottage on the Queen´s Windsor Castle estate while visiting Britain for the jubilee.

Prince Charles and Camilla also wished Lilibet on her first birthday.

“Wishing Lilibet a very happy 1st birthday today!”, tweeted the future king.


