Shaan remembers KK as he performs his iconic song 'Pal,' fans get emotional

Iconic Indian singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, breathed his last on May 31 at the age of 53.

The singer’s tragic demise sent shock waves through the entertainment industry. Recently, renowned playback singer Shaan Mukherji, who was a good colleague of KK, paid an emotional tribute to his late pal.

The Chaand Sifarish famed singer, who was performing at an event, remembered his co-musician and sing one of his iconic songs Pal for the audience.





In a video shared by the singer on his official Instagram handle, Shaan can be heard saying that he would like to start the evening by remembering KK and singing his evergreen song which has a beautiful philosophy to it.

In the caption, he wrote, “Remembering Kakes. Don’t know why but that’s what I call him. Kakes”.

Shaan and KK have collaborated on a number of chartbuster songs like Koi Kahe, time To Disco, Dus Bahane, Golmaal among others and were last seen together on Kapil Sharma’s comedy show.

KK passed away on May 31, shortly after performing at a concert in Kolkata.