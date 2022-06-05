 
Sunday Jun 05 2022
Johnny Depp finally shares his true feelings after winning Amber Heard defamation trial

Johnny Depp has finally shared his true feelings after winning the bitter defamation trial against his former wife Amber Heard.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor, who welcomed the verdict saying the US jury ‘gave me my life back’, shared his true feelings when he was approached by a fan after he rocked with old friend Jeff Beck in UK.

In a video circulating on social media, Johnny’s fan could be heard saying “Congratulations on winning the trial," to which the actor responds: "Oh, thank you. I'm still in shock a little."

Earlier in a statement, Depp, who has been in England for the past few days, said “Six years ago, my life, the life of my children, the lives of those closest to me, and also, the lives of the people, who for many, many years have supported and believed in me were forever changed."

"The jury gave me my life back," he said. "From the very beginning, the goal of bringing this case was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome.

"The best is yet to come and a new chapter has finally begun."


